Park Street Tavern
501 Park St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
| +1 614-221-4099
Sat, Sun 12pm - 2:30am
Mon - Fri 3pm - 2:30am
Live Band KaraokeIn the heart of Columbus' Arena District, Park Street Tavern's simple atmosphere is fresh and welcome among its flashy neighbors. It's the only bar in the neighborhood that features live music almost every night of the week, and on Wednesdays they host Live Band Karaoke.
Their resident band, Dirty Money, takes the kitsch out of karaoke and, backed by real instrumentals, you'll belt your favorite song like an actual rockstar. The set list contains various selections of party music starting from old albums of the 70s and 80s, going all the way to current hits just released. Like any other karaoke venue, you'll have scrolling lyrics to sing along. And sometimes, if you miss a line or two, the lead singer will step in to get you back on track.