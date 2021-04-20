Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Park Spoor Noord

Ellermanstraat, 2060 Antwerpen, Belgium
+32 3 338 65 67
Enjoy a Day at the Beach at Park Spoor Noord Antwerp Belgium

Enjoy a Day at the Beach at Park Spoor Noord

This urban park with trees, playground, and beach lounge chairs is the perfect substitute for a beach scene in Antwerp. It was quite a surprising and fun discovery. Located in the north of the city (you need to take a bus to get there), the area used to be quite secluded. Now it is filled with the sounds of happy kids running around, people enjoying a beer, and the occasional music from a live band.

Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points