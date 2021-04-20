Park Spoor Noord Ellermanstraat, 2060 Antwerpen, Belgium

Enjoy a Day at the Beach at Park Spoor Noord This urban park with trees, playground, and beach lounge chairs is the perfect substitute for a beach scene in Antwerp. It was quite a surprising and fun discovery. Located in the north of the city (you need to take a bus to get there), the area used to be quite secluded. Now it is filled with the sounds of happy kids running around, people enjoying a beer, and the occasional music from a live band.



Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders.