Park La Ventana al Mar 1054 Ashford Ave, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico

Ventana al JazzFest - Music under the Stars If you like music, especially jazz with a Latin vibe, Condado is THE place to be on the last Sunday of every month because that’s when Ventana al JazzFest (sponsored by Heineken) takes place. It’s a free, yes that’s free, concert that runs from 5pm to 10pm or until the last set of performs decides to call it a night. The venue is the large grassy area at the Ventana al Mar Park on Ashford Avenue, next door to the La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort.



Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enough food and drink to keep you and your friends happy for a few hours. We arrived around 4:30pm to get a good spot and our “dining table” set up. The place does fill up pretty quickly so try to arrive as early as you can. As the sun sets, the musicians take the stage, the evening sea breeze kicks in, the stars come out and before you know, you’re moving to the lively beat.



The Ventana al JazzFest great way to hear up and coming musicians as well as to show your support for independent Puerto Rican musicians like Joan Torres who brought his band along with him to perform tracks from his soon-to-be-released album.



From Old San Juan, we took Bus #53 to get to Condado – it’s about a 20 minute ride that cost us 75¢ each . The bus terminal (Covadanga station) is the dock area, located about two blocks away from the Sheraton Hotel & Casino.