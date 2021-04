Park Inn by Radisson Berlin Alexanderplatz

Get a Room with a View at the Park Inn Alexanderplatz

Berlin's most central hotel, the Park Inn, has some of the best views in Berlin . Rooms facing the Alexanderplatz central square provide premium viewing space for Berlin's most iconic architecture. The TV Tower (Fernsehturm) and Berlin Cathedral (Berliner Dom) are easily spotted from most rooms. And for those looking for a bit more of a daring adventure, it's possible to base-jump from the hotel's rooftop terrace. Rooms in the hotel are small but modern, and anyway, it's the views that you want.