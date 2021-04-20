Where are you going?
Park Inn by Radisson Berlin Alexanderplatz

Alexanderpl. 7, 10178 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 23890
Berlin's most central hotel, the Park Inn, has some of the best views in Berlin. Rooms facing the Alexanderplatz central square provide premium viewing space for Berlin's most iconic architecture. The TV Tower (Fernsehturm) and Berlin Cathedral (Berliner Dom) are easily spotted from most rooms. And for those looking for a bit more of a daring adventure, it's possible to base-jump from the hotel's rooftop terrace. Rooms in the hotel are small but modern, and anyway, it's the views that you want.
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

Audrey & Daniel, Uncornered Market
almost 7 years ago

Get the adrenaline going by jumping off the top of a 32-story building at Alexanderplatz, right in the middle of Berlin. The views from the top are wonderful, but it's the thrill of the fall that makes this such a great experience.

