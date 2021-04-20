Park Hyatt Sydney Hotel

A Five-Star Stay on Sydney Harbour
Probably the nicest hotel in the city, the Park Hyatt Sydney
was renovated in 2011 to better take advantage of the hotel's position between the Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House. Neutral sandstone and marble reflect the local area, and just about every room features floor-to-ceiling glass doors that look out at the famous inlet of the Tasman Sea. Carvings, sculptures, paintings, and photographs by eight renowned Australian artists further connect guests with the hotel's setting. Even if you can't afford one of the Hyatt's 155 luxurious rooms and suites—they each come with a balcony, butler and limousine service, and harbor views from the tub—you can still experience the hotel. Discover modern Australian cuisine at the Dining Room restaurant, enjoy high tea in the Living Room, or book a 90-minute spa treatment, which gets you access to the rooftop pool deck—the best place to appreciate the location.