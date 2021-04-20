Where are you going?
Xiacheng District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
The design of most Park Hyatt hotels is supermodern. But for its first resort in China, the brand looked back in time for inspiration. On the shores of the Dong Qian Lake in the province of Zhejiang, the Park Hyatt Ningbo Resort and Spa was designed in the style of an ancient Chinese water village.

The 236 rooms and villas draw on the region’s traditional architecture, with swooping tiled roofs. The Seafood House restaurant, modeled after the nearby fish markets, gives guests a taste of seafood-centric Zhejiang cooking.

Park Hyatt Ningbo Resort and Spa. From $238. (800) 633-7313, ningbo. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

