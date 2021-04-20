Park Hyatt Mendoza Hotel, Casino & Spa

Bistro M at Park Hyatt Mendoza
When you've hit your limit of beef consumption, you can turn to Bistro M for the best "merluza negra" in town, which is a freshly grilled black hake dish topped with an Italian vinaigrette sauce of diced tomatoes, capers and black olives, over roasted asparagus with a side of quinoa and pumpkin risotto. It’s delicious. Bistro M is Park Hyatt Mendoza’s main dining room specializing in Italian cuisine and has a wood burning oven. Dominating the restaurant is an impressive two-story wine library with a Wine Spectator stamp of approval as having one of the most outstanding wine lists in the world. Chile
1124; +54 261 441 1234