The Park Hyatt Melbourne
claims the city’s largest rooms and suites. Your first indication: the soaring, two-story atrium lobby. At nearly 2,600 square feet, the Presidential Suite reaches near McMansion territory, comprising a marble entryway and rooms galore, including a double king bedroom, formal living and dining rooms, and a sprawling bathroom with custom-built oversize spa bath. But at more than 500 square feet, even the smallest accommodations are amply sized. They’re also sumptuously furnished with handsome madrone-wood paneling and tall leather headboards. Such amenities as Nespresso coffee machines and Bose Bluetooth speakers make any modern nomad feel right at home, but the health club and spa offers private coaching and tennis lessons, reminding you to stay in vacation-mode, and services ranging from secretarial staff to babysitters cater to both the business traveler and families on holiday.