Park City Ghost Tours

Get Haunted
Park City has a rich history from its silver mining days, and some of that includes the ghostly legends of town. There were the “Tommy Knockers”— supposed little ghostly elves that lived in the mines tapping away with their hammers; the man in the yellow slicker—a miner crushed underground who continues to haunt our mine tunnels, and more. Parkites love their local lore, and many work at the Ghost Tours. They dress up in costume as a former Park City
character and tell the spooky tales of yore on a 75-minute walking tour up and down Historic Main Street. Meet at the little Miner’s Park at 415 Main Street any night at 8 p.m. and let the spooky games begin. (Check the website for updated hours; sometimes they change times for summer and winter).