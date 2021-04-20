Mid Mountain Trail Mid Mountain Trail, Park City, UT 84060, USA

Hit the Trails Park City has over 350 miles of free public trails, from the award-winning Mid-Mountain Trail (you can walk or ride it all the way from Deer Valley to Canyons at 8,000 feet elevation), to the paved bike path, to the reclaimed railroad tracks of the 26-mile Rail Trail. The town was recently named the first-ever Gold-Level Ride Center by the International Mountain Biking Association, meaning we have stellar quality and quantity of trails here. Bikers, hikers, and horseback riders are welcome. Grab a trail map at one of a dozen places around town (see a list on the Mountain Trails Foundation website), and hit the trail.