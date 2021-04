Historic Preservation

Park City has more than 80 buildings on the National Historic Register and locals take pride in getting historic preservation grants to fix up the old miners' shacks left behind from the silver mining days in the late 1890s. The best way to see a bunch of them is to take a historic walking tour from the Park City Museum June through September. Or attend the annual Historic Home Tour in June. Or simply walk or drive around Historic Old Town and soak in the turn-of-the-century charm of colorful houses dotting our hillsides.