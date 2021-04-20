Park City Museum
528 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
| +1 435-649-7457
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 6pm
Historic PreservationPark City has more than 80 buildings on the National Historic Register and locals take pride in getting historic preservation grants to fix up the old miners' shacks left behind from the silver mining days in the late 1890s. The best way to see a bunch of them is to take a historic walking tour from the Park City Museum June through September. Or attend the annual Historic Home Tour in June. Or simply walk or drive around Historic Old Town and soak in the turn-of-the-century charm of colorful houses dotting our hillsides.
almost 7 years ago
Learn About Local History at Park City Museum
The Park City Museum, recently renovated and expanded, is truly a gem in town. Even an hour's visit will stun you with the richness of our local mining and ski history. You'll see an old stagecoach, the skier subway that used to transport skiers underground to now-Park City Mountain Resort, a 1926 fire truck, one of town's original saloon bars, and more. You can even go sit in a cell in the real old territorial jail. Don't miss a visit here!