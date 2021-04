Eat a Great Lunch at the Local Hospital

I know. The last thing you think of when going to a hospital is getting good food; but at Park City 's hospital, the food in their Silver King Café is so good, locals go over there just to have lunch! Opened for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Freshly made healthy fare in sandwiches, soups, salads, burritos, chia seed cookies, and more! And it's incredibly affordable.