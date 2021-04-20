Where are you going?
Park City Coffee Roasters

638 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
| +1 435-731-0482
Sip a Cup at the Local Coffee Shop

Start any Park City day of adventure with a few quiet moments enjoying a cup of joe at the quintessential local coffee shop. It's located in the community art center; the guitar-playing town mayor is one of the baristas (you'll get an earful about local politics if you ask); it is covered with fliers about upcoming local concerts, 5K races and events; and there might be a little dog hair on the comfy couches on the patio (dogs rule in "Bark City"), but it's the perfect locals' spot to start the day. Family owned by the Hibl brothers, here the coffee is locally roasted, and you can order egg sandwiches or home-baked muffins.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

