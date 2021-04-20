Park City Alpine Slide

Ride the Alpine Slide at Park City Mountain Resort
Park City Mountain Resort was the first of Park City
's three ski areas to offer summer activities. Even though their selection of fun tickets includes mini golf, an alpine coaster, a zip line, and a climbing wall, the alpine slide is still a favorite. The scenic chairlift ride up through stands of aspen
is delightful, as are the four 3,000-foot luge-like tracks on the way down. Good for all ages. You control the speed and go as fast or as slow as you like.