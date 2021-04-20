Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Park City Alpine Slide

1345 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Website
| +1 435-649-8111
Ride the Alpine Slide at Park City Mountain Resort Park City Utah United States

Ride the Alpine Slide at Park City Mountain Resort

Park City Mountain Resort was the first of Park City's three ski areas to offer summer activities. Even though their selection of fun tickets includes mini golf, an alpine coaster, a zip line, and a climbing wall, the alpine slide is still a favorite. The scenic chairlift ride up through stands of aspen is delightful, as are the four 3,000-foot luge-like tracks on the way down. Good for all ages. You control the speed and go as fast or as slow as you like.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points