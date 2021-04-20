Paris Market & Brocante
36 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
| +1 912-232-1500
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Shopping In Paris? Nope, It's SavannahAlthough Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in the heart of Savannah's historic downtown.
From the second you walk through the door, the store offers sensory overload of the best kind. Perfectly curated by its owners, who regularly travel the world to find the one-of-a-kind items they sell, The Paris Market and Brocante has something for everyone—from unique books and fragrant candles to one-of-a-kind jewelry and vintage home decor.
As an added treat, the store has a thoroughly charming ice cream and pastry bar where you can take a break from shopping to enjoy a cup of gourmet coffee and flakey pastry or bowl of delicious ice cream. If you're lucky enough to visit beautiful Savannah, make sure to stop by The Paris Market and Brocante for some shopping you'll tell your friends about when you get home!
A Perfect Place to Sip a Latte
Shopping at the Paris Market & Brocante is an experience in browsing; richly-scented candles, glossy coffee table books, and vintage postcards beckon shoppers. However their cozy coffee bar is often overlooked. This is the perfect place in downtown Savannah to take a break and enjoy a perfectly-steamed latte or rich hot chocolate.
Take a Break From Shopping For Some Coffee and Ice Cream
Savannah boasts some of the finest shopping in the South, with arguably the best store of all being The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in the heart of the town's historic district.
The Paris Market and Brocante is a feast for the senses, offering an eclectic collection of high-quality items ranging from fragrant candles and vintage picture frames to sumptuous bath products and whimsical children's clothing. The owners collect the items they sell from markets around the world, adding to their uniqueness and charm.
While the adults in your group are busy perusing the store's two large floors of goodies, the kids can enjoy a treat from the charming candy and ice cream bar on the main level. There really is something for everyone to enjoy!
If you're lucky enough to visit beautiful Savannah, be sure to make time for The Paris Market and Brocante for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Parisian Goods in the Deep South
The Paris Market is one of those stores that you can return to again, and again, and again, and never find the same thing twice. From block shaped soaps, to old camera parts, this two story boutique carries it all.
If the goods at this store aren't enough, there's also a small cafe located on the far right hand side of the store when you first walk in.
No matter who or what you're shopping for, you're bound to find something at this gem!
Tip: Don't forget to check out the downstairs!
