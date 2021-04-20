Paris Market & Brocante

Take a Break From Shopping For Some Coffee and Ice Cream

Savannah boasts some of the finest shopping in the South, with arguably the best store of all being The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in the heart of the town's historic district.



The Paris Market and Brocante is a feast for the senses, offering an eclectic collection of high-quality items ranging from fragrant candles and vintage picture frames to sumptuous bath products and whimsical children's clothing. The owners collect the items they sell from markets around the world, adding to their uniqueness and charm.



While the adults in your group are busy perusing the store's two large floors of goodies, the kids can enjoy a treat from the charming candy and ice cream bar on the main level. There really is something for everyone to enjoy!



If you're lucky enough to visit beautiful Savannah, be sure to make time for The Paris Market and Brocante for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.