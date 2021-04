Paris Market & Brocante

Shopping In Paris? Nope, It's Savannah

Although Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in the heart of Savannah's historic downtown.From the second you walk through the door, the store offers sensory overload of the best kind. Perfectly curated by its owners, who regularly travel the world to find the one-of-a-kind items they sell, The Paris Market and Brocante has something for everyone—from unique books and fragrant candles to one-of-a-kind jewelry and vintage home decor.As an added treat, the store has a thoroughly charming ice cream and pastry bar where you can take a break from shopping to enjoy a cup of gourmet coffee and flakey pastry or bowl of delicious ice cream. If you're lucky enough to visit beautiful Savannah, make sure to stop by The Paris Market and Brocante for some shopping you'll tell your friends about when you get home!