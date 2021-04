A View from the Other Eiffel Tower

There's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing platform of the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is ideal.The Eiffel Tower Experience includes a ride to the top of this European replica, which has a 360-degree view of the city. Guides on hand will be able to point out highlights throughout Las Vegas from where you'll be standing. Of course, the bright lights are more enticing after the sun sets, so you'll need to decide if you're more interested in seeing more sites out toward the edges of the city or you want to be dazzled by the neon.The Eiffel Tower Experience opens at 9:30 a.m. Ticket prices are more expensive in the evening—but worth it.