Paris Las Vegas
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
+1 702-946-7000
A View from the Other Eiffel TowerThere's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing platform of the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is ideal.
The Eiffel Tower Experience includes a ride to the top of this European replica, which has a 360-degree view of the city. Guides on hand will be able to point out highlights throughout Las Vegas from where you'll be standing. Of course, the bright lights are more enticing after the sun sets, so you'll need to decide if you're more interested in seeing more sites out toward the edges of the city or you want to be dazzled by the neon.
The Eiffel Tower Experience opens at 9:30 a.m. Ticket prices are more expensive in the evening—but worth it.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Oh la la Paris in Vegas
My favorite photo op in all of Vegas is the Eiffel Tower of the Paris hotel from behind the Bellagio fountains, this one taken at Hyde while having cocktails. The rooms at Paris are comfortable, the hotel offers the "old Vegas" fake skies, which I am sentimental about, and you can't beat the restaurants -- the delicious Gordon Ramsay Steak, Eiffel Tower with its amazing views and exquisite French fare, and Mon Ami Gabi, my favorite place to drink white wine at lunch and people watch from the patio.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Buffet
We took a few trips to Vegas when I was a kid, and I always loved the Paris Paris buffet. Well there's still something about eating copious amounts of 'French' food that's just too fun.