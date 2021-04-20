Paris Eastside
816 E Pike
| +1 206-452-3622
Make Macarons at Paris EastsideIf you’re ready to take your love of macarons to the next level, who better than a Parisienne to teach you how to bake them? At Paris Eastside, you’ll learn the fundamentals, enjoy a glass of perfectly paired wine, and make sweet and savory macarons to take home, under the guidance of owner Muriel-Marguerite Foucher. If your taste runs more to eclairs, there’s a class for that, too (which includes cheesy gougères). Classes are available for all ages, so budding chefs can join in. Or stop by the store for a selection of French imported goodies, cookware, and handmade items, like these charming embroidered napkins.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Confection Perfection!
I've always wanted to learn how to make French macarons - and knew it had to be step-by-step and hands-on. On a recent Seattle visit, I gathered 6 women friends and we convened at the delightful shop and cooking school, Paris Eastside, on Capital Hill. The French owner, Muriel Marguerite Foucher, is also a chef (she owned a culinary school in Paris) and teaches an incredible variety of classes in French cooking. We had such a great time... learning to beat, whip, blend, color, squeeze, shape, fill, and bake this favorite French confection... an elaborate process, and perfect to undertake with friends. Muriel demonstrated the steps and coached us as we did everything ourselves. We were all quite proud of the finished product, and celebrated with a glass of fine wine - and more than a few macarons!