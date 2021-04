I've always wanted to learn how to make French macarons - and knew it had to be step-by-step and hands-on. On a recent Seattle visit, I gathered 6 women friends and we convened at the delightful shop and cooking school, Paris Eastside, on Capital Hill. The French owner, Muriel Marguerite Foucher, is also a chef (she owned a culinary school in Paris) and teaches an incredible variety of classes in French cooking. We had such a great time... learning to beat, whip, blend, color, squeeze, shape, fill, and bake this favorite French confection... an elaborate process, and perfect to undertake with friends. Muriel demonstrated the steps and coached us as we did everything ourselves. We were all quite proud of the finished product, and celebrated with a glass of fine wine - and more than a few macarons!