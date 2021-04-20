Parenzana
Hop on two wheels and cycle along this gorgeous trail, named after the narrow-gauge railroad that linked Istria with Trieste during the Austro-Hungarian era. While the trail once helped the peninsula thrive, it shut down in 1935. Today, it connects Croatia, Slovenia, and Italy, and offers an active way to take in Istria’s stunning scenery. You’ll ride through lush forests, along passages cut into enormous rocks, through stone viaducts and tunnels, and past breathtaking viewpoints. Look out for several highlights that pepper the route, including Grožnjan (Istria’s hilltop “town of artists), La Parenzana tavern in Volpija, the exclusive Zigante Tartufi restaurant in Livade, and the Dešković agritourism operation in Kostanjica.