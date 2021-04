Green Pastures in an Urban Oasis

The Parco della Caffarella is part of the larger Parco Regionale dell'Appia Antica, a vast public park that is protected from development. Just a short walk from the city center, and flanked by a dense neighborhood, the Parco della Caffarella preserves the green pastures that characterized what is now central Rome just a century ago. Go for a run, a bike ride, or a stroll and you're sure to encounter grazing sheep and ruins.