Parc naturel régional de Camargue Mas du pont de Rousty, RD 570, 13200 Arles, France

Off-Roading France's Outback France's Camargue is not like the typical Texas cattle country, but it is somewhat flat land with an open horizon filled with farmers, livestock and arenas for bullfights. France's 'outback' is a regional park and nature reserve that is filled with flora and fauna covering marshlands, and cattle and horses grazing dry countrysides. The Camargue sits at the mouth of the Rhone River delta and is one-third marshes, lakes or lagoons.



We took a tour in a classic Land Rover and it was a one-of-a-kind unique experiences to see this part of France. Definitely recommend doing this type of tour with the locals, it was great.



Along our road trip throughout the southern coast of France, there were several highlights in Arles and learning about the Camargue was just another.