Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno
330 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC J3V 4P6, Canada
| +1 450-653-7544
More info
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 8pm
Day Trip to the OrchardVisitors coming to Montreal in the fall should expect two things: incredibly colorful foliage and an abundance of apples.
Although Montreal is a big city, nature is never far away. Indeed, the Mont Saint-Bruno National Park is just a half-hour ride from the island, and it offers plenty to do on a sunny day—like hiking, cycling, and apple picking.
The orchard is not only incredibly beautiful to wander in, but it also has a nice on-site coffee shop, with a dessert menu offering all things apple.
Open late August to mid-October.