Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno

Day Trip to the Orchard

Visitors coming to Montreal in the fall should expect two things: incredibly colorful foliage and an abundance of apples.Although Montreal is a big city, nature is never far away. Indeed, the Mont Saint-Bruno National Park is just a half-hour ride from the island, and it offers plenty to do on a sunny day—like hiking, cycling, and apple picking.The orchard is not only incredibly beautiful to wander in, but it also has a nice on-site coffee shop, with a dessert menu offering all things apple.Open late August to mid-October.