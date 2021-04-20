Where are you going?
Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno

330 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC J3V 4P6, Canada
Day Trip to the Orchard Saint Bruno De Montarville Canada

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 8pm

Day Trip to the Orchard

Visitors coming to Montreal in the fall should expect two things: incredibly colorful foliage and an abundance of apples.

Although Montreal is a big city, nature is never far away. Indeed, the Mont Saint-Bruno National Park is just a half-hour ride from the island, and it offers plenty to do on a sunny day—like hiking, cycling, and apple picking.

The orchard is not only incredibly beautiful to wander in, but it also has a nice on-site coffee shop, with a dessert menu offering all things apple.

Open late August to mid-October.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

