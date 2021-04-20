Where are you going?
Parc del laberint - Jardí museu

Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Laberint d'Horta - A cypress tree maze Barcelona Spain

Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

Laberint d'Horta - A cypress tree maze

This is one of my favorite gardens in Barcelona. I take the subway to Mundet, then I walk uphill living the buzz of the city behind me. On Wednesdays, the entrance is for free (the rest of the days you need to be a small fee to go in). The maze isn't very big, just enough to get a bit disoriented and have fun trying to find the exit, but you want to be spending the night inside (this is not a Harry Potters movie!). After walking around the labyrinth, make sure to keep exploring the rest of the park: there is a pond, a water stream with a bridge, and a hidden garden in a narrow valley. Sometimes I've taken clients here on garden tours, and they were delighted! It's a secret gem.
By Marta Laurent

