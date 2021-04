Parc de Saint-Cloud

Rock En Seine: the Capital's Annual Rock Festival

It's nearly impossible to think of summer in Paris without conjuring the image of young, Parisians in cut-off shorts singing along to some of the world's greatest rock bands at Rock en Seine, the city's leading annual music festival. Since 2003, the industry's greatest acts have performed on stage in the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud park, just outside city limits. If the success of previous years has been any indication, 2013 will be just as spectacular. For music hounds, this festival is not to be missed.Acts at Rock en Seine 2013: Nine Inch Nails, Phoenix, Belle & Sebastian, System of a Down, Franz Ferdinand, among others.