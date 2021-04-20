Parc de Saint-Cloud

Fall Fireworks in Paris

Each year, Parisians and suburbanites are encouraged to ease slowly into la Rentrée (the period of back to school and back to reality after a protracted vacation) with the largest fireworks display in Europe at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud park. More than 10,000 seats are available for the occasion or guests can purchase tickets for a spot on the grass. A show that eclipses every other fireworks display you've ever seen is certainly worth the investment.