Parc de Saint-Cloud

Avenue de la Grille d'Honneur, 92210 Saint-Cloud, France
Website
| +33 1 41 12 02 90
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 7:50pm

It's nearly impossible to think of summer in Paris without conjuring the image of young, Parisians in cut-off shorts singing along to some of the world's greatest rock bands at Rock en Seine, the city's leading annual music festival. Since 2003, the industry's greatest acts have performed on stage in the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud park, just outside city limits. If the success of previous years has been any indication, 2013 will be just as spectacular. For music hounds, this festival is not to be missed.

Acts at Rock en Seine 2013: Nine Inch Nails, Phoenix, Belle & Sebastian, System of a Down, Franz Ferdinand, among others.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

Lindsey Tramuta
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Each year, Parisians and suburbanites are encouraged to ease slowly into la Rentrée (the period of back to school and back to reality after a protracted vacation) with the largest fireworks display in Europe at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud park. More than 10,000 seats are available for the occasion or guests can purchase tickets for a spot on the grass. A show that eclipses every other fireworks display you've ever seen is certainly worth the investment.

