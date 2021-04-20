Parc de l’Orangerie
Situated just past the European Parliament and the European Council, Parc de l’Orangerie is the oldest park in Strasbourg. Dedicated to Napoléon’s wife Joséphine in 1804, the 64-acre, manicured paradise is a favorite meeting place for yogis and joggers, first dates (there’s a romantic waterfall), and families (who hang around the playground, lake, and free mini-zoo). It’s also home to a one-of-a-kind sanctuary for some 800 storks, which were reintroduced to the area in 1971 after facing extinction, and the Pavillon Joséphine, which hosts exhibitions and temporary events. When hunger strikes, there are places on the grounds to grab a bite to eat, including the gourmet restaurant Buerehiesel.