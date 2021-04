Parc de les Cascades

Jog around outdoor art In this long, flat park built in preparation for the 1992 Olympic Games, visitors can run and play frisbee or kickback. Would-be photographers may want to snap shots of outdoor art like the "Power of the Word" by Dutch sculptor Auke de Vries. Travelers looking for a little peace and quiet may enjoy sitting next to the waterfall with a book, as the water noises tend to help block out the sounds of traffic.