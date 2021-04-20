Where are you going?
Parc de La Creueta del Coll

08035 Barcelona, Spain
Website
From the Pyrenees to the Costa Brava

On both the Casual Inn and Premiere Inn Biking Spain trips with Backroads, you'll have the chance to accept the rewarding challenge of biking to the Coll de la Creueta for heart soaring views. In my humble bike touring opinion, I think it's one of the most glorious single day rides that one can have from the saddle.

On this six day trip you'll wind your way through Spanish and French towns in the shadows of the Pyrenees, before making your way to the beaches and azure waters of the Costa Brava.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

