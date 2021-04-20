Where are you going?
In the small fishing village of Paraty, located 150 miles west of Rio, you can literally swim with the fishes - a LOT of them! Charter a small sailing boat from a local guide, and they will gladly show you around their waters. You can then drop anchor off the shore of a beautiful Brazilian beach, and this is what you will see. Hundreds of fish surround the boat, and just mill about for hours, never fleeing or being spooked. I asked the guide if it was safe to swim and he said it was. So I hopped over the edge, swam for a bit, and met some of the fish that I dined with later that night.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

