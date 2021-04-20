Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Paraty

Paraty - State of Rio de Janeiro, 23970-000, Brazil
Website
Paraty Brazil

Paraty

Paraty represents a completely different side of Brazil compared to São Paulo. While São Paulo is one of the world’s megalopolises, Paraty is the very embodiment of a quiet port that feels lost in time. The city’s island-studded bay, Portuguese colonial center, and breathtaking landscape make it one of Brazil’s most picturesque destinations. And while its perfectly restored buildings have helped earn the city the distinction of being added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites, the city also has a cosmopolitan flair, drawing travelers from around the world. Azamara’s shore excursions will provide an introduction to Paraty, its colonial homes, and the city’s four churches: Our Lady of Remedies, Santa Rita, Our Lady of the Rosary, and Nossa Senhora das Dores. You can also choose to tour a sugar estate and cachaça distillery, where the local sugar cane liquor is made. Afterward, you’ll want to sip a caipirinha, Brazil’s national cocktail – a tasty mix of lime, sugar, and cachaça.
Sponsored by Azamara Club Cruises

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points