Paraty
Paraty represents a completely different side of Brazil compared to São Paulo. While São Paulo is one of the world’s megalopolises, Paraty is the very embodiment of a quiet port that feels lost in time. The city’s island-studded bay, Portuguese colonial center, and breathtaking landscape make it one of Brazil’s most picturesque destinations. And while its perfectly restored buildings have helped earn the city the distinction of being added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites, the city also has a cosmopolitan flair, drawing travelers from around the world. Azamara’s shore excursions
will provide an introduction to Paraty, its colonial homes, and the city’s four churches: Our Lady of Remedies, Santa Rita, Our Lady of the Rosary, and Nossa Senhora das Dores. You can also choose to tour a sugar estate and cachaça distillery, where the local sugar cane liquor is made. Afterward, you’ll want to sip a caipirinha, Brazil’s national cocktail – a tasty mix of lime, sugar, and cachaça.
