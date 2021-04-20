Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Parati

Paraty - State of Rio de Janeiro, 23970-000, Brazil
Website
Color Party in Parati Paraty Brazil
Check Availability >

Color Party in Parati

Since it had been awhile since I had traveled on my own, I hesitantly booked a bus ticket from the Rodoviaria Tietê bus station in São Paulo and the friend who I was visiting there to the quaint colonial town of Parati. Not only did I make some wonderful friends on an eventful bus ride through the mountains, I was also enamored with the town and the whitewashed village shops and homes with colorful windows and doors. I could not stop taking photos of the cobblestones and fantastic paint job. Parati has a lot to offer beyond its colonial history including boat trips on the tropical Atlantic Ocean, waterfalls, hiking, bicycling, Brazilian dancing, and sweet treats sold on the street corners. On a shoe string at the time, I stayed at the Misti Chill Pousada which is one of the nicest, most helpful, and well-run hostels I have stayed in.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30