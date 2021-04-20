Where are you going?
Paramount Coffee Project

80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Coffee Concept Café Surry Hills Australia

Sun - Sat 7am - 4pm

Coffee Concept Café

A new addition to the old Paramount studios building—also occupied by the Golden Age Cinema and Bar downstairs—the Paramount Coffee Project is just as its name suggests. It's a concept café that sources great beans from all over the world and serves patrons the latest in coffee geekery. The place looks more like an airy French bistro than a testing grounds for proper extraction and dripping, but hey, why not have your coffee and eat great food too? In this case, you should eat the waffle with dulce de leche, toasted hazelnuts, and peanut butter ice cream. Unlike most Sydney cafés, the PCP doesn't have a loyalty with any one roaster; the staff tries beans processed all over Australia and constantly brings in new favorites. They also bring in their favorite coffee companies from overseas (the Coffee Collective from Denmark, Glanville & Babinski from Los Angeles) to do weeklong café takeovers. Follow these guys on Facebook to keep up with what's next.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

