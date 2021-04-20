Parador Resort & Spa Manuel Antonio
Puntarenas Province, Quepos, 60601, Costa Rica
| +506 2777 3489
More info
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
Aztec and Italianate Mashup in Costa RicaThe Parador Resort & Spa perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean near to Manuel Antonio National Park is an unusual mashup of architectural influences. Inside and out, scattered throughout the extensive property, Italianate sculptures can be found. Often right next to such sculpture, art which reminded me of the Aztecs in Mexico can also be seen. There seems to be a sort of identity crisis in decor. If you can overlook that or simply choose to be amused by it, as I was - what you'll find below the surface is a delightful and relaxing escape from whatever life you've left behind before entering the gates of Parador.
Enjoy adult beverages in the swim-up-bar, hunt for frogs in the dead of night on a nature walk, relax with a massage in the spa or indulge in rich meals that will cause you to long for a siesta. Behind it all, a soundtrack of animal sounds from creatures such as the sloth and the waves crashing far below resort walls. Parador allows you to be close to nature without the feeling of drowning in it.
Staff at the Parador is welcoming and will bend over backwards to make sure that the needs of guests are met.
Suites come with private pool and bar access on upper levels not open to all guests.
A resort shuttle can take you whenever you want, to Quepos or Manuel Antonio for shopping or swimming in the ocean. A small shop on property provides for nearly all needs in case a guest desires never to leave the resort.