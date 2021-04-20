Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Paradisus Cancun Resort & Spa

Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +1 866-237-3267
Paradisus Cancun, Fit for a King Cancun Mexico
Check Availability >

Paradisus Cancun, Fit for a King

Sprawling impressively along the soft shores of Cancun, this luxurious all-inclusive resort has been a consistent AAA Four Diamond Award winner since 2006.

Located 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport, the elegant oasis features four lagoon-inspired pools, nine on-site restaurants, tennis, a nine-hole par three golf course and Kid's Club.

The YHI Spa - named after the goddess of light and creation - beckons with a host of signature treatments in a soothing environment.

Live a regal experience with the Royal Service or Family concierge options offering personal butlers and access to private pools and preferred reservations for restaurants and at YHI Spa.

Upgraded amenities include a pillow menu with choice of aromatic pillows, in-room bathtub preparation and minibars stocked daily to suit your preferences.

Complimentary internet access, daily Continental breakfast buffet and snacks, along with coffee and premium beverages throughout the day and international newspapers are part of the experience.

By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points