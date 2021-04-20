Paradise Beach
To see one of Kvarner’s most gorgeous shallow beaches, make the trek to the island of Rab, where you’ll find over a mile of sandy shore known as Rajska Plaža (Paradise Beach). Surrounded by turquoise waters and the massive Velebit mountain range, the beach more than lives up to its name. Families in particular love it for its amusement park and wide range of sports and spa offerings. Rent Jet Skis, go parasailing, join a beach volleyball tournament, play a round of mini-golf, or explore the crystal-clear waters by canoe. Afterward, savor a traditional Mediterranean meal on the terrace at Gaucho restaurant, unwind in the sauna at San Marino Camping Resort, or simply rent a parasol and lounge chair and marvel at the views.