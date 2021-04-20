Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Paradise Beach

San Marino,, 51281, Rab, Croatia
Paradise Beach Rab Croatia

Paradise Beach

To see one of Kvarner’s most gorgeous shallow beaches, make the trek to the island of Rab, where you’ll find over a mile of sandy shore known as Rajska Plaža (Paradise Beach). Surrounded by turquoise waters and the massive Velebit mountain range, the beach more than lives up to its name. Families in particular love it for its amusement park and wide range of sports and spa offerings. Rent Jet Skis, go parasailing, join a beach volleyball tournament, play a round of mini-golf, or explore the crystal-clear waters by canoe. Afterward, savor a traditional Mediterranean meal on the terrace at Gaucho restaurant, unwind in the sauna at San Marino Camping Resort, or simply rent a parasol and lounge chair and marvel at the views.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points