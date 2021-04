Para Site Art Space: Independent Local Art in Hong Kong

A quirky nonprofit gallery run by independent Hong Kong artists, Para Site has shown big names such as Ai Weiwei as well as up-and-coming local talent. GF, 4 Po Yan St., Sheung Wan, 852/2517-4620This appeared in the October 2014 issue.Writer Tony Perrottet's dove into Hong Kong's emerging art scene for AFAR. Read the full story here