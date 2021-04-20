Where are you going?
Papi's Tacos

300 River St #123, Greenville, SC 29601, USA
Website
| +1 864-373-7274
More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 8pm

Taco Tuesdays

If you're craving proper tacos al pastor served in soft corn tortillas, this is the place. Papi's also offers other traditional Mexican foods like tortas (sandwiches) and chips and guacamole. Check out their Taco Tuesday, when all tacos are just $2 each!

By Keph Senett , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Keph Senett
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

