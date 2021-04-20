Papiro y Yo
Calle 4ta, Panamá, Panama
Photo courtesy of Papiro y Yo
Shop for Modern Authentic AccessoriesAs is the case in many countries, Panama's modern-day artisans are looking for ways to honor centuries-old craft traditions while allowing contemporary influences to inform their work. The results of these efforts vary, but at Papiro y Yo, a Panama City boutique, shoppers can see some successful examples of the past and present coming together in beautiful textiles, jewelries, and home accessories.
Plant fibers are turned into belts, bracelets, clutches, and baskets, while paper that would otherwise be discarded is transformed into jewelry, picture frames, coasters, and trivets. It's hard to walk away without at least one of the colorful creations in hand.