Papercup Bookstore, Beirut, Lebanon

"I come to this beautiful, unique bookstore at least once a week. They carry an amazing collection of books on art, architecture, and photography, and they have a great magazine selection. You can have coffee, tea, and cake, then browse. I always find something to buy. Agopian Building, Pharaoh St., 961/1-443-083, papercupstore.com ." —Kamal Mouzawak This story appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.