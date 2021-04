Luxe Camping (Glamping) in NSW

Featuring unique accommodations in luxury tents in Jervis Bay, Paperbark Camp is the epitome of the burgeoning trend of glamping. Set in the bush south of Sydney , this gorgeous place offers hot showers, good linen, and a near-solid roof over your head. There's a good restaurant in the camp. In the morning there are shrieking cockatoos and a cacophony of kookaburras. This is camping for the smart set, the great outdoors for the luxury inclined.