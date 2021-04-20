Papagayo Beach Hotel and Resort
Kaya Adriátiko, Jan Thiel, Curaçao
| +599 9 652 0022
Photo courtesy of Papagayo Beach Hotel and Resort
Papagayo Beach Hotel and ResortPerched just uphill from Jan Thiel beach, the Papagayo mixes sleek, beachfront hotel rooms with multi-bedroom villas set amid lush landscaping. Throughout both the hotel and villas, the decor follows a mostly contemporary, white-on-white scheme, with added Pop art touches of color and humor. In the four-bedroom Royal Suite Villa, there’s a small pool and wraparound deck for entertaining. Depending on the season, the villas can be booked for a similar rate as the ocean-view hotel rooms, so search all accommodation choices before reserving.
Like at many resorts in Curaçao, the man-made “beach” here is not an oceanfront stretch, but a saltwater infinity pool surrounded by sand and lounge chairs. The public beach is a short walk away. If you stay on property, grab lunch at the beach club, which serves food and drink all day and features live music and DJs on the weekends. Head down the street to the shopping center for the gym, spa, casino, several more dining options, and even a supermarket.
almost 4 years ago
Kick Back at Papagayo Beach Club
A salt water infinity pool, edged by lounge chairs and daybeds, set on white sand beaches, plus a full menu and refreshments available whenever you feel like it make it tempting to indulge in the fine art of doing nothing at Papagayo. Whether or not you’re a guest of the hotel properties, the beach club is open to all and is a popular place to kick back for visitors and locals alike. But there are also plenty of fun-in-the-sun activities: Jet ski tours, banana boat rides, kayaking, and beach tennis and volleyball. While the weekdays tend to be more low-key, on the weekends Papagayo Beach Club kicks things up a notch, with DJs, dancing and a party vibe (reservations are required).