Papagayo Beach Hotel and Resort Kaya Adriátiko, Jan Thiel, Curaçao

Photo courtesy of Papagayo Beach Hotel and Resort

Papagayo Beach Hotel and Resort Perched just uphill from Jan Thiel beach, the Papagayo mixes sleek, beachfront hotel rooms with multi-bedroom villas set amid lush landscaping. Throughout both the hotel and villas, the decor follows a mostly contemporary, white-on-white scheme, with added Pop art touches of color and humor. In the four-bedroom Royal Suite Villa, there’s a small pool and wraparound deck for entertaining. Depending on the season, the villas can be booked for a similar rate as the ocean-view hotel rooms, so search all accommodation choices before reserving.



Like at many resorts in Curaçao, the man-made “beach” here is not an oceanfront stretch, but a saltwater infinity pool surrounded by sand and lounge chairs. The public beach is a short walk away. If you stay on property, grab lunch at the beach club, which serves food and drink all day and features live music and DJs on the weekends. Head down the street to the shopping center for the gym, spa, casino, several more dining options, and even a supermarket.