Papa November
198 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-863-3699
A unique food truck cafe in San Francisco's design districtPapa November coffee truck at 15th and Kansas Street in San Francisco's design district serves excellent coffee drinks in a very unique truck. The espresso machine runs on propane and serves Stumptown coffee and home baked goodies like cookies and brownies. They experiment with different drinks including a very unique one called a 190-Kit which is an espresso with simple syrup and sparkling water - sounds strange, but it is really refreshing!
If you are looking for an afternoon pick up this is a great food truck to check out.