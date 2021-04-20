Where are you going?
Papa November

198 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
A unique food truck cafe in San Francisco's design district San Francisco California United States

A unique food truck cafe in San Francisco's design district

Papa November coffee truck at 15th and Kansas Street in San Francisco's design district serves excellent coffee drinks in a very unique truck. The espresso machine runs on propane and serves Stumptown coffee and home baked goodies like cookies and brownies. They experiment with different drinks including a very unique one called a 190-Kit which is an espresso with simple syrup and sparkling water - sounds strange, but it is really refreshing!

If you are looking for an afternoon pick up this is a great food truck to check out.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

