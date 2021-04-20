Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pão de Açúcar

Av. Pasteur, 520 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22290-240, Brazil
Website
| +55 21 2546-8433
Ways to Get Higher Rio De Janeiro Brazil

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 7:50pm

Ways to Get Higher

In Rio, you can't be too tan, to beautiful, too fit, have too many caipirinhas. You also can't get high enough. The views from the beach can only be topped by the views from above so by train, helicopter or gondola you must get up. Second to the Corcovado, the views from atop the Sugarloaf Mountain reign supreme. As with most destinations, the journey is part of the adventure and this gondola ride doesn't disappoint. Be sure to squeeze to the nearest window for a view of umbrellas scattered on Copacabana beach, hikers, monkeys and one of the greatest views in the world from the top.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points