Pão de Açúcar

Ways to Get Higher
In Rio, you can't be too tan, to beautiful, too fit, have too many caipirinhas. You also can't get high enough. The views from the beach can only be topped by the views from above so by train, helicopter or gondola you must get up. Second to the Corcovado, the views from atop the Sugarloaf Mountain reign supreme. As with most destinations, the journey is part of the adventure and this gondola ride doesn't disappoint. Be sure to squeeze to the nearest window for a view of umbrellas scattered on Copacabana beach, hikers, monkeys and one of the greatest views in the world from the top.