Pantry Magic [CLOSED]

25 Lok Ku Rd, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Website
| +852 2504 0688
Cooking Classes with Great Hong Kong Chefs Hong Kong Hong Kong

Cooking Classes with Great Hong Kong Chefs

We spent a lovely Saturday in my favorite kitchen store in Hong Kong, Pantry Magic. Between shelves of pie pans and colorful hand towels, we learned how to cook some amazing recipes. In this class, Jason Black from the Salted Pig restaurant taught us how to make pork ragu, perfect chicken, eggplant espagnole, and more!

These classes are a great way to meet other foodies in Hong Kong and get up close and personal with Hong Kong's top chefs.

Classes are just 300 HKD, and you receive a 100 HKD gift voucher to use in the store. Contact Fiona at fiona@pantry-magic.com for more information.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert
