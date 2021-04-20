Panther Coffee
2390 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
| +1 305-677-3952
Fri - Sun 7am - 1am
Mon - Thur 7am - 9pm
The Only Place to Drink Espresso in MiamiPanther Coffee, in the ultra-cool Wynwood Art District and two other Miami locations, makes all drinks and brews to order, specializing in cortaditos, espressos, and roasting their own beans. It’s a hip spot with a Pacific Northwest vibe matched with a nod to the bike culture in South Florida. Local artists, musicians, writers, and other Miami residents flock to their happy hours, poetry readings, and music events.
about 4 years ago
Panther Coffee
“Not only did these guys bring the Pacific Northwest coffee-shop vibe to Miami, but they make a killer espresso. Panther has a few locations, but this one’s my favorite, because there’s never a line of hipsters waiting for their macadamia-nut-milk lattes.”—Giorgio Rapicavoli
This appeared in the May/June 2017 issue.
almost 7 years ago
Panther Coffee
Miami is the land of Cuban coffee and frankly, just between you and me, it's not very good. A few years ago a talented, Portland-born coffee roaster was convinced by his lovely Miami-born wife to open a third-wave espresso bar and cafe in Miami's ultra cool Wynwood Arts District. And we thank the coffee gods for that.