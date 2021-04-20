Pantages Theater 901 Broadway

The Outrageous Pantages Tacoma’s Pantages Theater is rich with history. The block currently occupied by the Pantages was once the site of a saloon, Tacoma's first library, and Tacoma's first department store. In the early 1900s, Greek immigrant Alexander Pantages and his mistress and business partner, “Klondike Kate” Rockwell, constructed the building, which opened as a theater in 1918. It passed through several owners before being purchased and renovated by the City of Tacoma in the 1970s, and now hosts music and dance performances as well as live theater (ADA accessible, assisted-listening devices available). Free public tours are also available by request for history and architecture buffs.