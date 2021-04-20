Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pantages Theater

901 Broadway
Website
| +1 253-591-5890
The Outrageous Pantages Tacoma Washington United States

The Outrageous Pantages

Tacoma’s Pantages Theater is rich with history. The block currently occupied by the Pantages was once the site of a saloon, Tacoma's first library, and Tacoma's first department store. In the early 1900s, Greek immigrant Alexander Pantages and his mistress and business partner, “Klondike Kate” Rockwell, constructed the building, which opened as a theater in 1918. It passed through several owners before being purchased and renovated by the City of Tacoma in the 1970s, and now hosts music and dance performances as well as live theater (ADA accessible, assisted-listening devices available). Free public tours are also available by request for history and architecture buffs.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points