Panoramapunkt

Potsdamer Platz 1, 10785 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 25937080
Potsdamer Platz Glühwein Berlin Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Potsdamer Platz Glühwein

With only my nose peeking from my scarf, the smell of toasted almonds, melting sugar, and mulled wine warmed all my senses. Christmas in Berlin made me feel 5 years old all over again and I had the revelation, “This is what Christmas carols are all singing about”. Walking along Potsdamer Platz’s Christmas Market, the first thing that grabbed me was the amazing smelling food, next it was the carefully made crafts and then- the wine!
The crowd drew me in because wherever there’s a crowd, there’s something delicious. Steam drifted off the top of the copper pots as I watched them carefully stir in spices. Served in a little mug it was the perfect beverage to keep you warm cheerful. Now no Christmas is complete without Glühwein! While it’ll never be as good as the original, I usually make some variation of this:
A bottle of cheap dry red wine
2/3 cup of raw cane sugar or white sugar
Juice and peel of 1 small lemon (or orange)
2 cinnamon sticks
4 cloves
2 bay leaves
Stir everything over low hat in a heavy pan until the sugar is melted. Leave it over low heat for an hour and then strain out the spices to serve.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

