A Surreal Sight

Two hours outside of Kruger Park is one of the most geologically stunning areas in South Africa. Blyde River Canyon and the Panorama Route are a must for anyone in the area. The canyon itself -- the third largest in the world -- is so breathtaking in person, you have to blink several times to ensure it's real. Then you drive along the Panorama Route and experience more natural wonders, such as God's Window and Pinnacle Rock. If you're in the Mpumalanga area, it would be a shame to miss out on this beautiful region.