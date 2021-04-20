Panorama Route
Blyde River Canyon, South Africa
Photo by Paul Bircham
Panorama RouteFrom Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, you can rent a car and take a beautiful drive along the Panorama Route, a tourism trail that runs north to Hoedspruit. The route passes several natural wonders, including the aptly name God’s Window, a dramatic viewpoint set high above a seemingly endless stretch of rolling green hills. Along the way, you’ll also hit Blyde River Canyon—the third-largest canyon in the world. It’s a beautiful place to spend the day driving around, so plan to visit when it’s nice and sunny. Save the hike until the end of the day so you can watch the light shift across the large rock structures that resemble traditional thatched-roof South African homes, and keep your eyes peeled for the occasional baboon crossing the roadway.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Blyde River Canyon On The Panorama Drive
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Panoramic Route & Drakensberg Mountain Range
It's a long haul from Johannesburg to Kruger National Park, so make the best of it. Set out early, and stop often to enjoy the incredible vistas all the way through the arresting Drakensberg Mountain Range. Views upon views open up all around you while you pass through Blyde River Canyon, Africa's spectacular 'Grand Canyon'. Nina Dietzel traveled to South Africa courtesy of South African Tourism, Collette and South African Airways. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe.
almost 7 years ago
Superb view
One of the stops heading back from Kruger National Park towards Pretoria. Superb view and a sheer drop off if anyone is interested in cliff jumping (with a parachute). The view was really breath taking. I will always remember it.
over 6 years ago
A Surreal Sight
Two hours outside of Kruger Park is one of the most geologically stunning areas in South Africa. Blyde River Canyon and the Panorama Route are a must for anyone in the area. The canyon itself -- the third largest in the world -- is so breathtaking in person, you have to blink several times to ensure it's real. Then you drive along the Panorama Route and experience more natural wonders, such as God's Window and Pinnacle Rock. If you're in the Mpumalanga area, it would be a shame to miss out on this beautiful region.