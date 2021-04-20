Panorama Lounge [CLOSED]
55 Bloor Street West
| +1 416-967-0000
Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Thur 5pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 2am
The Best View in TorontoThe CN Tower offers great views of the city, but you’re enclosed in glass and you miss seeing one of the best parts of Toronto's skyline: the tower that you’re inside of. When you go to the 51st floor at Panorama Lounge, you get to take the entire city in with nearly a 360-degree view and an open-air patio.
The drink menu is standard, with a full list of beer, wines, and cocktails—and although you go to Panorama Lounge for the view more than for the food, what I had—the heirloom tomato and caprese salad—was delicious.