The DMZ and JSA

DMZ

Since 1953, the Korean peninsula has been split by a strip of land about four kilometers (2.5 miles) wide, stretching from sea to sea: the Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ, where North and South Korea stare at each other. Since no one ventures into the DMZ, it has become a home for endangered wildlife, a little spot of wilderness stuck between powers. The North has tried digging a few tunnels under it, but that hasn’t worked. Tours here take in one of the failed tunnels; some also go to the room where the cease-fire was signed, which means you can cross about three meters (10 feet) into North Korean territory.