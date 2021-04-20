Where are you going?
Panguipulli

Panguipulli, Los Ríos Region, Chile
Huilo Huilo & Panguipulli's Enchanting Forest

Part of the Huilo Huilo Biosphere Reserve (declared a site by UNESCO in 2007), this quirky hotel is located within the pristine reserve, a temperate rain forest, with a staggering amount of biodiversity, waterfalls, flora, and fauna.

Within the reserve are various lodges and hostels but the Magic Mountain hotel, named after Thomas Manh's book, perhaps best depicts the enchantment of nature surrounding them. The hotel itself glows at night and is built like a tree house, almost reminiscent of a magical land of elves and sorcerers.

Hike, meditate, climb mountains, bathe (in summer) under waterfalls, cozy up when snow-covered in the winter, it is a place in Chile that leaves you inspired.

Km 55 Camino Internacional Panguipulli, Neltume, Región de Los Ríos, Chile

Photo: Kyle Hepp Photography (http://www.kylehepp.com)
By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

