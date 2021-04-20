Where are you going?
Panegirico

Via Colombo
+39 010 595 6082
Order anything with Nutella Genoa Italy

Mon - Sat 10:30am - 5pm

While the focaccia is excellent at Panegirico, the exceptional part is that they make paninis to order—which, oddly, is not a common find in Genoa.

With tons of local meats and cheeses, and all sorts of crusty breads, you can create your own sandwich, or go for one of the daily specials they post on a small chalkboard out front. Personally, I go straight for the sweet stuff, and I recommend anything with Nutella. The one with Nutella and banana is absolutely scrumptious.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

